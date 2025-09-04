Left Menu

Justice Delayed: HC Slams Police for Slow Probe in Hit-and-Run Case

The Bombay High Court criticized the city police for their sluggish investigation into a fatal hit-and-run case from three years ago, urging accountability and timely action. The probe, which advanced only after court intervention, saw the arrest of the accused driver following the victim's mother's petition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:21 IST
Justice Delayed: HC Slams Police for Slow Probe in Hit-and-Run Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has issued a stern reprimand to the city police over their delayed investigation into a hit-and-run incident that claimed a young man's life three years ago. The judges highlighted the police's failure to meet expected standards in their duties.

Initiated by a petition from the victim's mother, the case had initially stalled until judicial intervention prompted the police to act. The court described the investigating officer's conduct as 'shocking', urging departmental inquiry and quicker trial proceedings.

Since the court's involvement, the police have identified and arrested the accused driver, highlighting their initial lackadaisical approach that drew the court's ire. The High Court has mandated that the trial be expedited and concluded within a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Future of Mental Health: RINPAS to Embrace Modernization

Future of Mental Health: RINPAS to Embrace Modernization

 India
2
Gig Worker's Crime: Sexual Assault and Theft Shock Bengaluru

Gig Worker's Crime: Sexual Assault and Theft Shock Bengaluru

 India
3
Boost for Tech: Andhra Pradesh Sanctions Rs 856 Crore PCB Plant Incentive

Boost for Tech: Andhra Pradesh Sanctions Rs 856 Crore PCB Plant Incentive

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Lisbon's Iconic Gloria Funicular

Tragedy Strikes Lisbon's Iconic Gloria Funicular

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025