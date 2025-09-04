Justice Delayed: HC Slams Police for Slow Probe in Hit-and-Run Case

The Bombay High Court has issued a stern reprimand to the city police over their delayed investigation into a hit-and-run incident that claimed a young man's life three years ago. The judges highlighted the police's failure to meet expected standards in their duties.

Initiated by a petition from the victim's mother, the case had initially stalled until judicial intervention prompted the police to act. The court described the investigating officer's conduct as 'shocking', urging departmental inquiry and quicker trial proceedings.

Since the court's involvement, the police have identified and arrested the accused driver, highlighting their initial lackadaisical approach that drew the court's ire. The High Court has mandated that the trial be expedited and concluded within a year.

