Forest Land Encroachment Demolition Spurs Anger in Faridabad

A Supreme Court-mandated committee reports illegal constructions on 780 acres of forest land in Faridabad. Unauthorized structures include homes and government buildings. Demolitions reduce human activity, improving vegetation and allowing spotted deer sightings. However, residents fear losing homes, challenging enforcement. Alternatives are recommended to protect genuine dwellings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:44 IST
A Supreme Court-mandated committee has disclosed widespread illegal constructions over 780 acres of forest land in Faridabad, violating the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. These unauthorized developments encompass farmhouses, government buildings, and schools, according to the Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

The CEC's interim report highlights the ecological impact and states that demolitions have reduced human activity, contributing to improved vegetation and wildlife, including sightings of spotted deer. The report also emphasizes significant public resistance, particularly in village areas where residents express concerns over potential home losses.

Officials are urged to explore alternative measures to protect legitimate residences while pursuing actions against unlawful encroachments. The government is advised to prevent future violations and consider pending proposals for site regularization, ensuring compliance with existing conservation regulations.

