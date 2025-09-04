Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agreement

In a significant move towards peace, two prominent Kuki-Zo factions have reached an accord with the government, signaling a potential end to the unrest in Manipur. The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) inked a Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement to ensure the state's territorial integrity and relocate camps away from flashpoints.

This development is expected to enhance peace-building processes in Manipur, according to officials. The agreement comes as civil society, coordinated by the Kuki-Zo Council, pledges to reopen National Highway-02, crucial for the movement of goods and civilians, amid preparations for Prime Minister Modi's possible visit following recent ethnic clashes.

Authorities, including the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), have expressed optimism about the arrangement, which resulted from extensive deliberations with a Kuki delegation. With a year-long mandate, the pact also includes commitments to steer clear of violence, facilitating dialogue for a negotiated political solution under the Constitution of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)