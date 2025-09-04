Controversy Over Dual Voter Registration Hits Congress Leaders
Delhi's poll authorities issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera's wife, Kota Neelima, for allegedly being registered as a voter in multiple constituencies. Neelima has until September 10 to respond. The BJP claims Neelima holds two voter IDs, highlighting potential criminality within Congress ranks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi poll authorities have officially notified Kota Neelima, wife of Congress leader Pawan Khera, for reportedly being registered to vote in more than one constituency, including in Telangana.
Although the electoral issue has captured attention, Neelima and her husband have yet to comment on the allegations.
The BJP further intensified the controversy, suggesting deeper issues within Congress by alleging Neelima possesses two active voter IDs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating GST Reforms: BJP Critiques Congress, Praises Modi's Leadership
Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion
Controversy Unfolds: FIR Against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil
Controversy Erupts as Congress MLA Faces Misconduct Charges
Sambit Patra Criticizes Congress, Celebrates GST Reforms as 'Bundle of Happiness'