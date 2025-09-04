Left Menu

Controversy Over Dual Voter Registration Hits Congress Leaders

Delhi's poll authorities issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera's wife, Kota Neelima, for allegedly being registered as a voter in multiple constituencies. Neelima has until September 10 to respond. The BJP claims Neelima holds two voter IDs, highlighting potential criminality within Congress ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:01 IST
Delhi poll authorities have officially notified Kota Neelima, wife of Congress leader Pawan Khera, for reportedly being registered to vote in more than one constituency, including in Telangana.

Although the electoral issue has captured attention, Neelima and her husband have yet to comment on the allegations.

The BJP further intensified the controversy, suggesting deeper issues within Congress by alleging Neelima possesses two active voter IDs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

