Court Acquits Two in Fake Currency Case

In a significant legal decision, a court in Maharashtra's Thane has acquitted two businessmen, Iftiyar Sherkhan Khan and Ashraf Aslam Shaikh, who were embroiled in a fake currency case dating back to 2018. The case involved two counterfeit notes with a total face value of Rs 200.

Additional Sessions Judge V G Mohite ruled on Wednesday that crucial evidence was missing, thus dropping all charges against the two residents of Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The judge noted that several inconsistencies marred the prosecution's case, ultimately casting doubt on the allegations made.

The prosecution had claimed that Khan used a fake Rs 100 note at a paan stall, triggering the case. However, critical eyewitness testimony was absent, and the shopkeeper's whereabouts remain unknown. Furthermore, police witness accounts were contradictory, and the identification of the accused was deemed unreliable, leading to the acquittal.

