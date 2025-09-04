Left Menu

Fadnavis Assures Fair Play in Maratha Quota Allocation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assures no injustice to OBCs with Maratha quota decision. Following an agitation by Manoj Jarange, a committee was formed for caste certificates. Fadnavis clarifies to NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal that only Marathas with Kunbi lineage validation will receive benefits, maintaining OBC interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:31 IST
Fadnavis Assures Fair Play in Maratha Quota Allocation
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has emphatically stated that the government's recent move to address the Maratha quota issue will not result in any injustice to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). His assurance comes in the wake of agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, who ended his five-day protest in Mumbai on Tuesday.

To resolve the situation, the state government has announced the creation of a committee to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members who can provide historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage. This move is aimed at integrating eligible Marathas into the OBC category within Maharashtra.

Addressing concerns raised by senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, Fadnavis has confirmed that the government resolution regarding the Hyderabad gazetteer will not affect the existing OBC quota. Only Marathas with appropriate evidence of their Kunbi lineage will be considered eligible for the new caste certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold panchayat, urban local body polls using ballot papers: Minister.

K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold pancha...

 India
2
BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products

BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products

 India
3
GST Reforms: A 'Bumper Gift' for Indian Citizens

GST Reforms: A 'Bumper Gift' for Indian Citizens

 India
4
Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025