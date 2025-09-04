Fadnavis Assures Fair Play in Maratha Quota Allocation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has emphatically stated that the government's recent move to address the Maratha quota issue will not result in any injustice to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). His assurance comes in the wake of agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, who ended his five-day protest in Mumbai on Tuesday.

To resolve the situation, the state government has announced the creation of a committee to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members who can provide historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage. This move is aimed at integrating eligible Marathas into the OBC category within Maharashtra.

Addressing concerns raised by senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, Fadnavis has confirmed that the government resolution regarding the Hyderabad gazetteer will not affect the existing OBC quota. Only Marathas with appropriate evidence of their Kunbi lineage will be considered eligible for the new caste certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)