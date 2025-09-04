Britain Escalates Sanctions on Russia Over Child Deportation Allegations
Britain sanctioned 11 additional Russian individuals and entities, accusing them of forcibly deporting and indoctrinating Ukrainian children. This move follows claims by Ukraine that over 19,500 children have been taken without consent, actions it labels as war crimes. Russia dismisses these accusations, defending its measures as protective.
In a significant diplomatic move, Britain on Wednesday expanded its sanctions list to include 11 more individuals and entities affiliated with the Russian state. This action targets those believed to be involved in the forcible deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children, a situation the Ukrainian government has described as a war crime.
Ukraine alleges that more than 19,500 children have been forcibly taken to Russia or Russian-controlled territories since the conflict began, actions that align with the United Nations' definition of genocide. Moscow, however, justifies its actions as a protective measure for vulnerable minors caught in a war zone. British Foreign Minister David Lammy condemned these acts, announcing the latest sanctions which aim to exert pressure on Russia to cease its controversial policies.
Notable among the sanctioned entities is the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, which conducts re-education programs that subject Ukrainian youth to militaristic training. The Russian embassy in London criticized the sanctions, calling them unlawful and based on unfounded allegations. As the international community continues to monitor the situation, tensions between the West and Russia remain high.
(With inputs from agencies.)
