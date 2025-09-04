Bombay High Court Upholds Ganpati Idol Immersion Rules in Public Interest
The Bombay High Court rejected a petition challenging Mumbai's guidelines on the immersion of eco-friendly Ganpati idols in natural water bodies. The court highlighted the importance of community rights over individual preferences and maintained that the guidelines protect public interests and heritage sites.
The Bombay High Court has dismissed a plea against Mumbai's civic guidelines mandating the immersion of eco-friendly Ganpati idols in artificial ponds rather than natural water bodies.
This decision reinforces the precedence of community rights and environmental protection over individual preferences, as justified by acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar.
Advocate General Birendra Saraf supported the decision, asserting that no fundamental right existed for immersion in protected heritage sites like Banganga talao, which is crucial for preserving public interest.
