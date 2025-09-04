Interpol Issues Silver Notice for Fugitive Drug Kingpin

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced today that it has successfully enlisted Interpol's assistance by securing the first-ever 'Silver Notice' for a Dubai-based Indian drug trafficker, Pawan Thakur. This action is intended to bolster efforts in bringing Thakur to justice for his involvement in extensive drug trafficking operations.

Accused of orchestrating a major cocaine smuggling operation, Thakur is the prime suspect in a case concerning the seizure of 82 kilograms of cocaine in Delhi last year. The NCB's collaboration with Interpol marks a significant step towards capturing Thakur and dismantling his syndicate.

The 'Silver Notice,' introduced by Interpol in January, aims to help identify and trace illicit assets across member countries. Officials stress the importance of international cooperation in tackling cross-border narcotics and money laundering networks, with Thakur managing operations from his current residence in Dubai.

