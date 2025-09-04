Left Menu

Interpol Issues Silver Notice for Fugitive Drug Kingpin

Interpol has published its first 'Silver Notice' against Pawan Thakur, a Dubai-based Indian drug trafficker. Wanted by India's Narcotics Control Bureau, Thakur is implicated in a case involving 82 kgs of cocaine seized in Delhi. The 'Silver Notice' aids in tracing assets acquired through criminal activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:22 IST
Interpol Issues Silver Notice for Fugitive Drug Kingpin
Pawan Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced today that it has successfully enlisted Interpol's assistance by securing the first-ever 'Silver Notice' for a Dubai-based Indian drug trafficker, Pawan Thakur. This action is intended to bolster efforts in bringing Thakur to justice for his involvement in extensive drug trafficking operations.

Accused of orchestrating a major cocaine smuggling operation, Thakur is the prime suspect in a case concerning the seizure of 82 kilograms of cocaine in Delhi last year. The NCB's collaboration with Interpol marks a significant step towards capturing Thakur and dismantling his syndicate.

The 'Silver Notice,' introduced by Interpol in January, aims to help identify and trace illicit assets across member countries. Officials stress the importance of international cooperation in tackling cross-border narcotics and money laundering networks, with Thakur managing operations from his current residence in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025