Delhi Braces for Cold Spell and First Rain of the Season
Delhi is experiencing a cold spell, with temperatures slightly below normal and dense fog affecting visibility. The India Meteorological Department predicts a cold New Year's Day with possible light rain due to a cyclonic circulation. A cold wave could follow, further dropping temperatures next week.
Delhi finds itself in the grip of biting cold as temperatures dipped to 6.4 degrees Celsius, slightly below the norm, creating chilly conditions across the city. Dense fog has sharply reduced visibility in various parts of the capital, with Safdarjung reporting a low of 50 metres early Wednesday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a cold New Year's Day, with the possibility of light rain, attributed to a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana. This could mark the first rain spell of the season for Delhi, setting the tone for potentially harsher weather ahead.
Ahead of January 3, weather experts forecast the development of cold wave conditions, with temperatures possibly dipping below 5 degrees Celsius as cold northerly winds from the Himalayas move in. The IMD expects the current foggy conditions to persist for several days, as cloud cover and light winds trap cold air in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
