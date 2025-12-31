Left Menu

Delhi Braces for Cold Spell and First Rain of the Season

Delhi is experiencing a cold spell, with temperatures slightly below normal and dense fog affecting visibility. The India Meteorological Department predicts a cold New Year's Day with possible light rain due to a cyclonic circulation. A cold wave could follow, further dropping temperatures next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:35 IST
Delhi Braces for Cold Spell and First Rain of the Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi finds itself in the grip of biting cold as temperatures dipped to 6.4 degrees Celsius, slightly below the norm, creating chilly conditions across the city. Dense fog has sharply reduced visibility in various parts of the capital, with Safdarjung reporting a low of 50 metres early Wednesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a cold New Year's Day, with the possibility of light rain, attributed to a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana. This could mark the first rain spell of the season for Delhi, setting the tone for potentially harsher weather ahead.

Ahead of January 3, weather experts forecast the development of cold wave conditions, with temperatures possibly dipping below 5 degrees Celsius as cold northerly winds from the Himalayas move in. The IMD expects the current foggy conditions to persist for several days, as cloud cover and light winds trap cold air in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping Declares Unstoppable Taiwan Reunification

Xi Jinping Declares Unstoppable Taiwan Reunification

 China
2
Legacy of Dedication: O P Singh's Journey with Haryana Police

Legacy of Dedication: O P Singh's Journey with Haryana Police

 India
3
Goa nightclub, where a fire killed 25 people, was illegally built on salt pan, operated without licence: Magisterial inquiry report.

Goa nightclub, where a fire killed 25 people, was illegally built on salt pa...

 India
4
Finnish Authorities Seize Ship in Undersea Cable Sabotage Probe

Finnish Authorities Seize Ship in Undersea Cable Sabotage Probe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025