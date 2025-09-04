Johannesburg Prepares for Historic G20 Summit with Major Upgrades

Johannesburg is buzzing with activity as the city and the Gauteng Provincial Government put final touches in place to host the 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit this November — the first such gathering to be held on African soil.

The summit, themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, will bring together global heads of state and government, business leaders, and international organisations. It represents a historic opportunity for South Africa to showcase not only its leadership on the global stage but also its readiness to host an event of such magnitude.

Infrastructure Upgrades Across the Province

In a media briefing on Wednesday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi outlined the progress of extensive infrastructure revitalisation projects designed to prepare Johannesburg and surrounding areas for the summit.

Key achievements include:

Pothole repairs : 1 523 repaired, 97% complete.

Road markings : 40% of 456 scheduled road markings refreshed.

Grass cutting and litter picking : 70% complete, covering 481 km including herbicide application.

Fencing : 11.21 km of new fencing underway, 4.4% complete.

Lighting rehabilitation : 23 052 m² of lighting repairs, 88.7% complete.

Guardrail replacement : 77.6 km of guardrails, 38% complete.

Stormwater drain maintenance : 443 drains serviced, 88.4% complete.

Traffic signal repairs : 64 signals, 50% complete.

Streetlight repairs: 21 274 streetlights fixed, 74% complete.

These projects not only aim to ensure a world-class summit experience but also contribute to long-term service delivery improvements for residents.

Gautrain Expansion and Transport Integration

Lesufi also provided an update on public transport plans tied to the province’s broader development strategy. The province is in the final stages of appointing a preferred bidder for the Gautrain expansion project.

The current concessionaire agreement expires in March 2026 .

The R45 billion asset will then transfer to the people of Gauteng.

Expansion will cover Soweto, Mamelodi, Fourways, and Roodepoort .

Feasibility studies are underway to connect Gautrain to Lanseria Smart City and Sedibeng.

This expansion is central to plans to integrate the provincial transport system, with the Gautrain serving as an anchor. A key outcome will also be the remodelling of the taxi industry, developed in consultation with stakeholders.

Stabilising the Taxi Industry

The Premier acknowledged the sector’s challenges but welcomed the timely intervention of MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, whose efforts helped avert a prolonged taxi strike.

Lesufi highlighted the importance of continued engagement:

“We support the decision to use dialogue to resolve differences and to establish a cordial working relationship based on a rules-based system. This approach ensures industry compliance while building trust and enhancing stakeholder relations.”

Plans are underway to expedite route verifications and registrations and implement the Ziveze Programme within two weeks to address the crisis in the Operating License regime. Special attention will be given to associations most prone to conflict.

The Premier also expressed gratitude to Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and Transport Minister Barbara Creecy for their role in resolving tensions in the sector.

Gauteng’s Global Moment

As preparations advance, Johannesburg is positioning itself not only as a world-class host city but also as a gateway for investment, tourism, and innovation.

The G20 Summit will provide Gauteng an opportunity to:

Demonstrate infrastructure readiness and resilience .

Showcase transport integration projects that connect communities.

Highlight the province’s commitment to inclusive growth and social stability.

For South Africa, the event marks a historic milestone in diplomacy, economic cooperation, and sustainable development.