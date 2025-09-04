Pope Leo Advocates for Peace in Gaza with Historic Appeal

Pope Leo made a significant appeal for peace during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, focusing on the "tragic situation in Gaza," according to statements from the Vatican.

In their discussions, the pontiff called for a permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave and urged the release of hostages held by Hamas. The Vatican renewed its support for a two-state solution to the protracted Israel-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing the need for expedited negotiations and respect for humanitarian law.

The meeting, highlighted by Herzog's gratitude expressed on social media and the release of formal Vatican photographs, marks a notable diplomatic engagement under Pope Leo, who has exhibited a more cautious stance compared to his predecessor, Pope Francis.

(With inputs from agencies.)