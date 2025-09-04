Left Menu

Tragic Clash: Security Personnel Killed in Jharkhand Gunfight

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, two security personnel died and another was injured in a shootout with TSPC, a Maoist splinter group. A search operation is underway after the Naxals fled. Jharkhand officials expressed sorrow over the incident as efforts intensify to capture the militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:34 IST
Tragic Clash: Security Personnel Killed in Jharkhand Gunfight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce gunfight with the banned TSPC, a faction of CPI (Maoist), two security personnel lost their lives, and another was injured early Thursday in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police reported.

The deadly clash erupted at around 12.30 am in Kedal village, Manatu police station jurisdiction, during an operation targeting TSPC commander Shashikant Ganjhu. While casualties on the Maoists' side remain uncertain, the encounter left constables Santan Mehta and Sunil Ram dead, according to Palamu DIG Naushad Alam. A search operation is ongoing as the Naxals managed to escape.

State officials, including Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life. The government, alongside CRPF officials, is prioritizing the capture of Ganjhu, who carries a bounty of Rs 10 lakh. Efforts are underway to ensure the remaining Maoist members surrender, with police vowing retribution for the security personnel's deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025