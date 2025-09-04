Tragic Clash: Security Personnel Killed in Jharkhand Gunfight

In a fierce gunfight with the banned TSPC, a faction of CPI (Maoist), two security personnel lost their lives, and another was injured early Thursday in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police reported.

The deadly clash erupted at around 12.30 am in Kedal village, Manatu police station jurisdiction, during an operation targeting TSPC commander Shashikant Ganjhu. While casualties on the Maoists' side remain uncertain, the encounter left constables Santan Mehta and Sunil Ram dead, according to Palamu DIG Naushad Alam. A search operation is ongoing as the Naxals managed to escape.

State officials, including Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life. The government, alongside CRPF officials, is prioritizing the capture of Ganjhu, who carries a bounty of Rs 10 lakh. Efforts are underway to ensure the remaining Maoist members surrender, with police vowing retribution for the security personnel's deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)