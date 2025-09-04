Ashwini Vaishnaw Inaugurates TDK Li-ion Battery Plant in Haryana’s Sohna

In a major boost to India’s electronics manufacturing ambitions, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, today inaugurated TDK Corporation’s Advanced Technologies Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Manufacturing Plant at Sohna, Haryana.

The facility, established under the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) Scheme of the Government of India, is set to play a transformative role in reducing India’s dependence on imports for one of the most critical components in modern electronics — high-performance Li-ion batteries.

A Turning Point in Electronics Self-Reliance

Calling it a turning point in India’s electronics journey, Shri Vaishnaw emphasized the alignment of the project with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“This is a very important milestone as we fulfil the Prime Minister’s vision of self-reliant India. Whether it is camera modules, PCB assembly, semiconductors or batteries—every component will be manufactured in our country in the coming years. The arrival of such advanced technology is a major milestone for our electronics self-reliance,” Shri Vaishnaw said.

He recalled how the first made-in-India chips were presented to the Prime Minister at Semicon India 2025, and underlined that the Sohna facility marks another critical milestone toward building a comprehensive domestic electronics ecosystem.

Meeting 40% of India’s Battery Needs

The state-of-the-art plant has a production capacity of 200 million (20 crore) battery packs annually, covering nearly 40% of India’s current annual requirement of 500 million packs. These batteries will power a wide range of electronic devices including mobile phones, smart wearables, earbuds, laptops, and other consumer electronics.

With significant scope for expansion, the Sohna plant is expected to serve as a cornerstone for India’s fast-growing digital economy and consumer electronics market.

Employment and Skill Development

The facility will generate direct employment for about 5,000 people, with thousands more benefitting through indirect opportunities in the supply chain and allied industries. Workers have already undergone specialized training at the AT Bawal plant, ensuring that India’s workforce is equipped with advanced manufacturing skills.

Shri Vaishnaw thanked the Haryana government for extending full support to facilitate the establishment of this facility, noting that the state is emerging as a strong hub for electronics manufacturing.

Strengthening India’s Electronics Manufacturing Ecosystem

The Sohna plant represents a strategic step in India’s gradual but determined journey toward becoming a global hub for electronics. Each milestone — from semiconductor fabrication and PCB assemblies to camera modules and Li-ion batteries — contributes to reducing dependence on imports and strengthening India’s role in the global electronics value chain.

Industry experts note that domestic production of Li-ion batteries will also support India’s ambitions in electric mobility, renewable energy storage, and next-gen consumer electronics, where battery efficiency and reliability are critical.

Looking Ahead

With India’s electronics market projected to cross USD 400 billion by 2030, investments such as TDK’s Sohna plant underline global confidence in India’s policy environment, infrastructure, and skilled workforce. The inauguration signals not just a boost for domestic manufacturing, but also for India’s aspiration to emerge as a trusted global partner in electronics innovation and supply chains.