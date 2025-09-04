Left Menu

Mangode Explosion: The Unexpected Blast in Kerala

An explosion at a residence in Mangode, Kerala, injured two siblings, Sherif and Shahna. While Sherif is in critical condition, Shahna is stable. Authorities confirmed the blast was due to an improvised hunting device, not an LPG cylinder. An investigation has been launched amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:02 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Mangode, north Kerala, an explosion on Thursday afternoon left two individuals injured, with one in critical condition. The explosion, which occurred in a house, resulted in significant damage, officials said.

Police identified the injured as Sherif and Shahna, siblings residing in the area. Sherif sustained severe burns and is receiving treatment at a government hospital, while Shahna's injuries are reportedly stable.

Contradicting initial assumptions of an LPG cylinder blast, police and bomb squad investigations revealed an improvised device for hunting wild boar had caused the explosion. The incident has sparked political controversy, as local BJP leaders alleged connections between the victims and the SDPI, a claim the party refuted.

