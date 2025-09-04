Latur Police Crack Suitcase Murder Mystery: Husband Among Five Arrested

The Latur police have successfully cracked the case surrounding the discovery of a woman's decomposed body found in a suitcase last month, with five arrests made, including her husband.

On August 24, the young woman's body was discovered in a suitcase discarded in the Tiru River near Chakur-Shelgaon Phata. The exhaustive investigation tapped into various leads, analyzing the suitcase brand, clothing tags, ornaments, and cross-referenced forensic reports. An extensive review of over 300 missing person cases and 70 abductions across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat, alongside surveillance footage and AI-generated sketches, led to a significant breakthrough.

The prime suspect, identified as Jiya-ul-Haq, confessed to the crime, revealing discontent over his wife's alleged affair, leading to her killing with the help of an accomplice. Following the confession, Jiya-ul-Haq and four others, all from Kushinagar district, were arrested. Law enforcement authorities have expressed their appreciation for the police team's diligent efforts, recognizing their work with a reward of Rs 25,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)