Latur Police Crack Suitcase Murder Mystery: Husband Among Five Arrested
Latur police arrested five individuals, including the woman's husband, in connection with the discovery of her body in a suitcase last month. The investigative team used evidence from the suitcase, surveillance footage, and AI-assisted sketches to solve the case, ultimately leading to the suspects' arrest.
The Latur police have successfully cracked the case surrounding the discovery of a woman's decomposed body found in a suitcase last month, with five arrests made, including her husband.
On August 24, the young woman's body was discovered in a suitcase discarded in the Tiru River near Chakur-Shelgaon Phata. The exhaustive investigation tapped into various leads, analyzing the suitcase brand, clothing tags, ornaments, and cross-referenced forensic reports. An extensive review of over 300 missing person cases and 70 abductions across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat, alongside surveillance footage and AI-generated sketches, led to a significant breakthrough.
The prime suspect, identified as Jiya-ul-Haq, confessed to the crime, revealing discontent over his wife's alleged affair, leading to her killing with the help of an accomplice. Following the confession, Jiya-ul-Haq and four others, all from Kushinagar district, were arrested. Law enforcement authorities have expressed their appreciation for the police team's diligent efforts, recognizing their work with a reward of Rs 25,000.
