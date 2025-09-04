U.S. Security Guarantees to Ukraine Near Completion

French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that the finalization of U.S. security guarantees to Ukraine is imminent. This announcement came during a press conference after a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, following a meeting with countries aiding Ukraine.

During the call with President Trump, Macron emphasized the involvement of the U.S. in every stage of establishing these critical security assurances. He expressed confidence that the support discussions will conclude in the forthcoming days.

This development signifies a pivotal step in international efforts to bolster Ukraine's security, as nations unite to provide substantial assistance amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.