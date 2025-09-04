Tragedy Strikes at JSW Steel Plant: Deputy Manager Killed in Accident
A deputy manager at JSW Steel's Raigarh plant died after being hit by a reversing vehicle. Identified as Ravindra Dansena, the manager was struck while on a phone call. The site has been sealed for investigation, and an accidental death case has been registered by local authorities.
A deputy manager at JSW Steel Ltd's Raigarh plant tragically died after being struck by a reversing vehicle, police reported on Thursday morning.
The accident occurred in the sinter plant yard in Naharpali village, Chhattisgarh. Identified as Ravindra Dansena, the victim was engaged in a phone conversation at the time.
Local authorities have sealed the accident site for investigation. An accidental death case has been filed, with a probe underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.
