Tragedy Strikes at JSW Steel Plant: Deputy Manager Killed in Accident

A deputy manager at JSW Steel's Raigarh plant died after being hit by a reversing vehicle. Identified as Ravindra Dansena, the manager was struck while on a phone call. The site has been sealed for investigation, and an accidental death case has been registered by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:43 IST
A deputy manager at JSW Steel Ltd's Raigarh plant tragically died after being struck by a reversing vehicle, police reported on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred in the sinter plant yard in Naharpali village, Chhattisgarh. Identified as Ravindra Dansena, the victim was engaged in a phone conversation at the time.

Local authorities have sealed the accident site for investigation. An accidental death case has been filed, with a probe underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

