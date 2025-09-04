Legal Battle Over National Guard Deployment in D.C.
The District of Columbia has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging the deployment of National Guard troops in the city. D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb argues that the military presence is unconstitutional, breaches federal laws, and undermines the city's autonomy and basic freedoms.
In a bold legal move, Washington, D.C. officials have launched a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of National Guard troops in the capital.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court, argues that deploying armed soldiers in the city violates both constitutional and federal laws.
D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb emphasized that such military presence undermines the district's local autonomy and basic freedoms, calling for an immediate end to the occupation.
