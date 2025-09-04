Legal Battle Over National Guard Deployment in D.C.

In a bold legal move, Washington, D.C. officials have launched a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of National Guard troops in the capital.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, argues that deploying armed soldiers in the city violates both constitutional and federal laws.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb emphasized that such military presence undermines the district's local autonomy and basic freedoms, calling for an immediate end to the occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)