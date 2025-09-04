Left Menu

Global Coalition Gathers to Fortify Ukraine's Defense Amid Russia Tensions

An alliance of 26 nations, led by France, is set to support Ukraine with military guarantees if a peace deal with Russia is reached. Key European leaders, alongside U.S. President Trump, are finalizing plans on troop deployment and economic strategies against Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Twenty-six nations have committed to forming an international force to provide security assurances for Ukraine in pursuit of peace with Russia, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. This decision followed a summit of Ukraine's allies, including European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The 'coalition of the willing,' mainly comprising European countries, aims to concrete security guarantees with U.S. support, seen as crucial for the plan's credibility. Macron indicated that troops would be dispatched across various domains - land, sea, and air - to deter any Russian aggression.

While details on troop-contributing countries remain unspecified, France and the UK have shown readiness for involvement. President Trump urged Europe to cease Russian oil purchases and apply economic pressure on China. Coalition countries are preparing to closely cooperate on sanctions against Russia's oil and gas sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

