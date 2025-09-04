Kerala's Custodial Torture Controversy: Congress Demands Justice

The Congress party is amplifying its call for decisive action against police officers accused of custodial torture in Kerala, following shocking revelations involving Youth Congress leader V S Sujith.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan, in a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urged for the dismissal of the implicated officers, highlighting damning CCTV evidence showing Sujith being severely beaten in police custody, resulting in significant injuries.

Despite legal protections against custodial torture, allegations have surfaced of senior officers protecting the culprits by manipulating charge sheets and suppressing reports. Congress has vowed to continue protests until justice is served.

