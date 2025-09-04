Left Menu

Kerala's Custodial Torture Controversy: Congress Demands Justice

The Congress party has increased pressure on Kerala's government to take action against police officers accused of torturing Youth Congress leader V S Sujith. The controversy gained attention after CCTV footage showed Sujith being beaten in custody, leading to serious injuries. Congress leaders demand strict action against the accused officers.

  India

The Congress party is amplifying its call for decisive action against police officers accused of custodial torture in Kerala, following shocking revelations involving Youth Congress leader V S Sujith.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan, in a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urged for the dismissal of the implicated officers, highlighting damning CCTV evidence showing Sujith being severely beaten in police custody, resulting in significant injuries.

Despite legal protections against custodial torture, allegations have surfaced of senior officers protecting the culprits by manipulating charge sheets and suppressing reports. Congress has vowed to continue protests until justice is served.

