Call for Humanitarian Halt: Pakistan and Afghan Refugees in Crisis
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has called for a suspension of Afghan refugee repatriations following a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. With over 2,200 fatalities, government officials stress the need for humanitarian aid rather than forced returns, highlighting Pakistan's regional responsibility and ongoing relief efforts.
The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, has urgently appealed to federal authorities to halt the repatriation of Afghan refugees. This plea comes in light of a devastating earthquake, measuring 6.0 in magnitude, that hit Afghanistan, claiming over 2,200 lives.
Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor on Information and a spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, emphasized the dire humanitarian need in Afghanistan. He argued that the country, already struggling with poverty, cannot accommodate an influx of returning refugees amidst such widespread destruction.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has promised free healthcare and support, with relief supplies already dispatched. Despite limited resources, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is prioritizing assistance for Afghan victims, underscoring Pakistan's moral and regional obligation.
