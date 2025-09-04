Left Menu

Call for Humanitarian Halt: Pakistan and Afghan Refugees in Crisis

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has called for a suspension of Afghan refugee repatriations following a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. With over 2,200 fatalities, government officials stress the need for humanitarian aid rather than forced returns, highlighting Pakistan's regional responsibility and ongoing relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:23 IST
Call for Humanitarian Halt: Pakistan and Afghan Refugees in Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, has urgently appealed to federal authorities to halt the repatriation of Afghan refugees. This plea comes in light of a devastating earthquake, measuring 6.0 in magnitude, that hit Afghanistan, claiming over 2,200 lives.

Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor on Information and a spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, emphasized the dire humanitarian need in Afghanistan. He argued that the country, already struggling with poverty, cannot accommodate an influx of returning refugees amidst such widespread destruction.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has promised free healthcare and support, with relief supplies already dispatched. Despite limited resources, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is prioritizing assistance for Afghan victims, underscoring Pakistan's moral and regional obligation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ICMR's Innovative Leap: Licensing Breakthrough Technologies at India MedTech Expo

ICMR's Innovative Leap: Licensing Breakthrough Technologies at India MedTech...

 India
2
High Court Intervenes in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

High Court Intervenes in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

 India
3
Global Coalition Pledges Postwar Security for Ukraine

Global Coalition Pledges Postwar Security for Ukraine

 Global
4
Bulgarian Aviation Probe into GPS Jam Scare on EU President's Flight

Bulgarian Aviation Probe into GPS Jam Scare on EU President's Flight

 Bulgaria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025