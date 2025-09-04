Gun Violence Shakes Bhiwani: Lavjit Shot in Court Complex

A man identified as Lavjit was critically injured after being shot by unidentified assailants at a court complex in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Thursday, according to police reports.

The victim, originally from Mokhra village in Rohtak, was quickly transferred to a local hospital and then referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak for further treatment.

The incident has sparked political outcry, with the opposition Congress party criticizing the ruling BJP government over a perceived breakdown of law and order in the state. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala described the situation as 'jungle raj' in a social media post, attacking the state administration for allegedly surrendering to criminal elements.