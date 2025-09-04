Himachal Board Corruption Scandal: The Overnight Registration Fiasco
Himachal Pradesh Building Board chairman, Nardev Singh Kanwar, accused the former BJP government of distributing Rs 172 crore to favored individuals by rapidly registering 72,260 workers. An investigation into the registration process and pending payments of Rs 204 crore is underway. Alleged fraud cases have been filed, recovering some funds.
- Country:
- India
Nardev Singh Kanwar, chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, has leveled serious allegations against the previous BJP-led state government. He claims that during their tenure, Rs 172 crore was distributed to 'favourites' by registering 72,260 workers 'overnight'.
Kanwar highlighted these irregularities at a board review meeting, insisting on a detailed explanation from the officers involved. The district labour welfare officers are now tasked with investigating the dubious registrations of 2021-22, as directed by Kanwar.
An inquiry into the eligibility of beneficiaries receiving perks during the election year has been ordered. The board has already identified 38 fake registrations, with legal actions initiated. Despite this, Rs 204 crore remains unpaid from the BJP's administration, with some funds being recovered post-FIR lodgings.
ALSO READ
Gojek Co-Founder's Arrest Unveils $115 Million Corruption Saga
Former Gojek Co-founder and Minister Nadiem Makarim Detained in Corruption Probe
Tensions Rise: Ukrainian Law Agencies Clash Amid Corruption Allegations
Peru's Former President Toledo Sentenced Again For Corruption
Philippine Business Alliance Demands Probe into Infrastructure Corruption