Controversy Erupts Over National Guard Deployment in D.C.

Washington, D.C., has filed a lawsuit against the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, challenging the deployment of National Guard troops in the nation's capital. Attorney General Brian Schwalb's suit, lodged in federal court, contends that the troop deployment is unconstitutional and breaches multiple federal statutes.

This legal action could mark another setback for the president following a recent court decision deeming his use of military forces in California illegal. Schwalb emphasized the importance of civilian law enforcement, stating, "Armed soldiers should not be policing American citizens on American soil."

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson defended the administration's decision, citing the need to protect federal assets and assist law enforcement. However, D.C.'s lawsuit argues that the deployment violates the Home Rule Act and the Posse Comitatus Act, both of which restrict military involvement in domestic affairs.

