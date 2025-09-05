Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over National Guard Deployment in D.C.

Washington, D.C., is suing President Trump's administration over the deployment of National Guard troops, arguing it is unconstitutional and violates federal laws. The lawsuit, led by Attorney General Brian Schwalb, seeks to end what is seen as a military occupation that undermines local autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 00:03 IST
Controversy Erupts Over National Guard Deployment in D.C.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Washington, D.C., has filed a lawsuit against the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, challenging the deployment of National Guard troops in the nation's capital. Attorney General Brian Schwalb's suit, lodged in federal court, contends that the troop deployment is unconstitutional and breaches multiple federal statutes.

This legal action could mark another setback for the president following a recent court decision deeming his use of military forces in California illegal. Schwalb emphasized the importance of civilian law enforcement, stating, "Armed soldiers should not be policing American citizens on American soil."

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson defended the administration's decision, citing the need to protect federal assets and assist law enforcement. However, D.C.'s lawsuit argues that the deployment violates the Home Rule Act and the Posse Comitatus Act, both of which restrict military involvement in domestic affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Departure: Political Shifts and Legal Challenges in Thailand

Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Departure: Political Shifts and Legal Challe...

 Thailand
2
Debate Ignites Over GST Reforms: Revolution or Public Betrayal?

Debate Ignites Over GST Reforms: Revolution or Public Betrayal?

 India
3
Senate Scrutiny on Kennedy: Vaccine Policies Under Fire

Senate Scrutiny on Kennedy: Vaccine Policies Under Fire

 Global
4
International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Noida

International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Noida

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025