Google Ordered to Pay $425 Million in Privacy Lawsuit

Google has been dealt a legal blow as a federal jury in San Francisco has ordered the tech giant to pay $425.7 million in a privacy lawsuit. The company was found to be improperly tracking smartphone activities between July 1, 2016, and September 23, 2024.

Throughout the proceedings, Google denied allegations it unlawfully tracked the online behavior of users who believed they were protected by privacy settings. Despite their defense, the eight-member jury concluded that Google violated California's privacy statutes.

The legal team behind the class-action lawsuit claimed Google leveraged this data to augment their advertising revenue, suggesting damages could exceed $30 billion. Although the jury's award fell short of these figures, the case emphasizes the demand for stricter privacy protections in the tech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)