International Theft Network Uncovered: Nepali National Arrested in Gurugram

In an intense operation, Gurugram police have captured a 35-year-old Nepali national, identified as Jagat Bahadur, involved in a series of thefts across India. The arrest happened in Sector 53 after a gunfight in which Bahadur was injured.

Bahadur has been linked to high-profile thefts, including a Rs 20 lakh heist in Mumbai. Following a prior arrest in Nepal with accomplice Babita for selling stolen goods, Bahadur quickly resumed his criminal activities after being released from jail.

The police recovered a pistol, tools for burglary, and empty cartridges from the scene. Bahadur is currently in hospital and will be formally charged upon his discharge, with pending cases across Punjab, Uttarakhand, Mumbai, and Nepal.

