Left Menu

International Theft Network Uncovered: Nepali National Arrested in Gurugram

A 35-year-old Nepali national, Jagat Bahadur, was apprehended in Gurugram's Sector 53 following a gunfight. Suspected of multiple thefts across India, Bahadur was previously arrested in Nepal. Police recovered several tools and weapons from him. Currently hospitalized, he faces multiple charges in different regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-09-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 00:26 IST
International Theft Network Uncovered: Nepali National Arrested in Gurugram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense operation, Gurugram police have captured a 35-year-old Nepali national, identified as Jagat Bahadur, involved in a series of thefts across India. The arrest happened in Sector 53 after a gunfight in which Bahadur was injured.

Bahadur has been linked to high-profile thefts, including a Rs 20 lakh heist in Mumbai. Following a prior arrest in Nepal with accomplice Babita for selling stolen goods, Bahadur quickly resumed his criminal activities after being released from jail.

The police recovered a pistol, tools for burglary, and empty cartridges from the scene. Bahadur is currently in hospital and will be formally charged upon his discharge, with pending cases across Punjab, Uttarakhand, Mumbai, and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Departure: Political Shifts and Legal Challenges in Thailand

Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Departure: Political Shifts and Legal Challe...

 Thailand
2
Debate Ignites Over GST Reforms: Revolution or Public Betrayal?

Debate Ignites Over GST Reforms: Revolution or Public Betrayal?

 India
3
Senate Scrutiny on Kennedy: Vaccine Policies Under Fire

Senate Scrutiny on Kennedy: Vaccine Policies Under Fire

 Global
4
International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Noida

International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Noida

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025