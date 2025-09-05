Left Menu

International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Noida

A 32-year-old man involved in an international cyber fraud racket has been arrested in Noida. The accused, Imran alias Totla, along with his associates, used a Chinese app to aid foreign operatives in fraudulent activities. An FIR has been registered and investigations are ongoing.

A 32-year-old man, linked to a major cyber fraud racket operated by foreign entities, was apprehended in Noida, as confirmed by the police on Thursday. The man, known as Imran alias Totla, hailed from Bulandshahr and carried a bounty of Rs 50,000.

Brought into custody by a Bisrakh police team, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shavya Goyal, Imran reportedly obtained SIM cards using fraudulent identification, aiding Cambodia-based fraudsters through a Chinese application. This network exploited personal data from respected companies within India.

Further, the gang tricked individuals with bogus job offers for overseas employment, coercing them into complicity. An FIR was lodged in 2024 under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act. Previous arrests included a Chinese and a Nepali national, while Imran remained at large until now.

