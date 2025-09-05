Defamation Face-Off: Trinamool's Ghosh vs. BJP's Mithun

In a high-profile legal tussle, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and veteran actor turned BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty are waging a war of words through defamation lawsuits. Chakraborty has initiated a civil suit in the Calcutta High Court against Ghosh, accusing him of defamatory statements. In response, Ghosh has countered with a criminal defamation case filed at the Bankshall Court.

Despite not yet receiving official notice from Chakraborty's legal team, Ghosh expressed his readiness to tackle the charges, displaying a determined stance as he awaits court proceedings. Known sources reveal Chakraborty's actions, and he remains confident of his position in this legal skirmish.

Previously served with a legal notice from Chakraborty, Ghosh's attorney has already issued a formal reply. The Trinamool spokesperson has announced his intentions to seek a CBI investigation into Mithun's claims should the case advance in court, hinting at a potentially explosive legal showdown between these political heavyweights.

(With inputs from agencies.)