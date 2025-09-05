Mysterious Death of Dalit Man in Amethi
A 45-year-old Dalit man named Ram Bahal Pasi was found dead under mysterious circumstances along a roadside in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. Police are investigating the case and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. The community awaits clarity.
A Dalit man, aged 45, was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances along a roadside in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, raising concerns in the community. The deceased, Ram Bahal Pasi, hailed from Panwaria Agresar village in the Ramganj police station area.
Authorities revealed that Pasi's body was located near Khargipur Mod on the Ramganj-Sonari road. The Station House Officer of Ramganj, Krishna Mohan Singh, remarked that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.
"The exact cause of death will be clear only after the report is received," Krishna Mohan Singh stated, indicating that a precise understanding of the circumstance surrounding the death is awaited, prompting an ongoing investigation.
