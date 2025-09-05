Three gun shop co-owners arrested in Kolkata for illegally supplying unregistered firearms

Three co-owners of a licenced gun shop in central Kolkata have been arrested for allegedly selling unregistered firearms to an arms trafficking racket operating in the state, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Subir Daw, Abhir Daw, and Subrata Daw. They were apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police from their shop located in BBD Bagh area.

According to the officer, 41 single and double-barrel guns were seized during the raid. These firearms were not listed in the official inventory of the licenced shop, which has been operating in the area for several years.

The arrests were made following the apprehension of an illegal guns trader at Rahara in North 24 Parganas district recently after a large quantity of arms and ammunition were seized from a flat.

The trio is currently being interrogated to find out how they came into contact with the person arrested in Rahara and whether they have broader connections within the arms trafficking network, the official said.

