Tragic Loss: Lawyer's Suicide Sparks Investigation

The sudden death of Sarita Purushottam Kahanchandani, a prominent lawyer and social worker, has led to a legal case being opened against five individuals. The tragic incident took place in Ulhasnagar, where Kahanchandani was found to have allegedly taken her own life by jumping from the seventh-floor of a building.

Investigations began after her husband discovered a suicide note posthumously accusing the five of mental harassment. This development has led to the registration of a First Information Report at the Vitthalwadi police station, marking the first step in what might be a protracted legal inquiry.

Authorities have yet to make any arrests, and the case remains under active investigation. As the community mourns the loss of an active social contributor, the police continue to delve into the details surrounding this distressing event.

