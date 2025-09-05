Unmasking Secrets: Women Unite for Justice in Dharmasthala
A group of women from various professions urges Sonia Gandhi to ensure justice for victims of unsolved crimes in Dharmasthala. Their campaign seeks to address violence against women. Despite media sensationalism, they demand a focused investigation and accountability, highlighting alarming rates of unnatural deaths in the region.
A coalition of prominent women from diverse fields has urged senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to guarantee that investigations into unsolved crimes in Dharmasthala are focused on justice for the victims. The group includes notable figures such as actor Arundhati Nag and activist Akkai Padmashali.
They initiated a campaign titled "Kondavaru Yaaru? Who Killed the Women in Dharmasthala?" to highlight the need for accountability in cases of violence against women. Their appeal has gained traction amid widespread concerns about systemic abuse and unexplained deaths within the region.
The women activists emphasized the necessity of a steadfast investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), urging political leaders to refrain from undermining the process. Opposition parties have demanded a broader probe, but the SIT has begun its investigations, unearthing evidence at multiple sites.
