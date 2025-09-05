Maharashtra Minister Defends Ajit Pawar Amid Viral Video Controversy

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday defended Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after a viral video showed him in a contentious exchange with an IPS officer.

Bawankule stated in Nagpur that Pawar's call was misunderstood, emphasizing Pawar's aversion to pressuring officials for illegal activities.

The video showcased Pawar allegedly admonishing the officer about a contested soil excavation case, which had resulted in police action against multiple individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)