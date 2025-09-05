Maharashtra Minister Defends Ajit Pawar Amid Viral Video Controversy
Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra's Revenue Minister, defended Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after a video showed him allegedly rebuking a woman IPS officer. Bawankule claimed Pawar's phone call was misinterpreted, highlighting the complexities of communication amid allegations involving illegal soil excavation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:19 IST
- India
Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday defended Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after a viral video showed him in a contentious exchange with an IPS officer.
Bawankule stated in Nagpur that Pawar's call was misunderstood, emphasizing Pawar's aversion to pressuring officials for illegal activities.
The video showcased Pawar allegedly admonishing the officer about a contested soil excavation case, which had resulted in police action against multiple individuals.
