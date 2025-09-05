Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Pioneer Women's Mounted Unit and Expand Canine Squad

The Hyderabad City Police have introduced the first Women's Mounted Unit, featuring trained female horse riders. Ten constables received training for roles in security, patrolling, and VIP protection. An expansion of the dog squad is also underway, with new dogs being trained for explosives detection and criminal tracking.

In a groundbreaking move, the Hyderabad City Police inaugurated the Women's Mounted Unit on Friday, integrating specially trained female horse riders into their team.

The unit consists of ten women constables from the Armed Reserve who have completed two months of intensive training, preparing them for crucial roles in security, VIP protection, and patrol duties.

City Police Commissioner C V Anand highlighted the importance of promoting women's participation in all fields. In tandem, the police are also expanding their dog squad, which includes increasing its size from 34 to 54 to enhance capabilities in detecting explosives and tracking criminals.

