Police Crack Shocking Rohini Murder Case: Five Arrested

A minor has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old scrap dealer in Delhi's Rohini, marking the case's fifth and final arrest. The brutal crime took place in August, linked to drugs, with police now recovering the weapon and tracking the suspects to Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor from Bihar has been apprehended in relation to the murder of a 15-year-old scrap dealer in Delhi's Rohini area, police reported on Friday. This arrest represents the final detainment among the five suspects involved in the brutal August incident sparked by a drug-related confrontation.

The detained individuals include Ayush (22), Sudhanshu alias Monu (22), and Prashant (20), along with two minors, all of whom allegedly played roles in the killing of the teenager identified as Kavyan. The body was found injured on a road in Rohini and the victim succumbed to his injuries at Dr. BSA Hospital.

An extensive investigation ensued, during which police examined over 250 CCTV cameras and successfully tracked the perpetrators. With the final arrest, significant evidence such as the murder weapon and blood-stained clothing has been seized, ensuring a strong case against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

