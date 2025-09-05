Ajit Pawar's Heated Call with IPS Officer: De-escalation or Interference?
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar faced criticism after a video showed him rebuking IPS officer Anjana Krishna over illegal soil excavation actions. Pawar claimed he aimed to de-escalate tensions. The incident sparked political debate, drawing comments on governance, law enforcement respect, and gender equality in civil services.
- Country:
- India
A video capturing Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, rebuking an IPS officer led to allegations of interference in law enforcement. The viral clip showed Pawar admonishing Anjana Krishna, a police officer addressing illegal soil excavation. Facing criticism, Pawar stated his intent was to calm a tense situation, not disrupt operations.
The video sparked controversy among political figures and the public. Opposition voices accused Pawar of shielding illegal activities, with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut suggesting Pawar's resignation. In contrast, BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule defended him, attributing the incident to communication misunderstandings.
Meanwhile, NCP members like Amol Mitkari questioned the officer's conduct, arguing for a review of her recruitment. In defense, NCP (SP) figures criticized such attacks as undermining constitutional values. The incident raises questions about law enforcement autonomy and gender dynamics in state governance.
ALSO READ
Viral Video Sparks Debate on Gender Equality and Authority in Maharashtra
Heavy rains damage crops on 14.44 lakh hectares in 29 Maharashtra districts: Minister Bharane
Protests Erupt Over OBC Quota Dispute in Maharashtra
OBC Protest Ends as Maharashtra Government Commits to Reservation Protection
Fadnavis Praises Modi's GST Vision: A Boost for Maharashtra