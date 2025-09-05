Left Menu

Hostage Crisis in Gaza: Humanitarian Catastrophe Amid Israeli Offensive

A video released by Hamas shows two Israeli hostages among 48 being held in Gaza, amid Israel's ongoing offensive. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza intensifies with high civilian casualties and infrastructure devastation. Diplomatic negotiations for hostage release falter as the conflict escalates, prompting global condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Hamas released a video showing two Israeli hostages captured during a music festival in Israel, now reportedly held in Gaza City. The Israeli military has launched an extensive offensive against Hamas, with around 48 hostages still in custody, sparking a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Since the Palestinian militant attack on southern Israel in 2023, ensuing warfare has resulted in high casualties, with 64,000 Palestinians reported dead. The city's infrastructure is in tatters, displacing thousands of residents. The recently released video shows an exhausted Guy Gilboa-Dalal expressing fears about the Israeli military offensive.

Efforts for a ceasefire remain stifled as diplomatic talks for hostage negotiations collapse. While Israel's military captures significant parts of Gaza City, tensions escalate with calls for intensified military action. As demonstrations occur in Israel demanding an end to the conflict, concerns loom over the hostages' safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

