Lebanon Faces Divisive Challenge: Army Plan to Disarm Hezbollah Stirs Tensions

Lebanon's cabinet welcomed a plan to disarm Hezbollah, proposed by the army. However, no timeframe was established, and the issue has deepened national divides. Hezbollah opposes disarmament amid ongoing Israeli aggression. Despite a lengthy cabinet meeting, key decisions were marred by sectarian boycotts and logistical limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:31 IST
Lebanon's government has endorsed a controversial army plan aimed at disarming Hezbollah, though a specific timeline remains unspecified, highlighting the army's resource constraints. The issue has become a focal point of national debate since last year's conflict with Israel shifted the power dynamics previously dominated by Hezbollah.

The proposal has drawn support from the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Hezbollah's internal opponents, primarily from the Christian and Sunni communities. However, Hezbollah has firmly rejected disarmament discussions, citing ongoing Israeli military actions in Lebanon.

The cabinet meeting, during which the army's plan was presented by Commander Rodolphe Haykal, faced complications as Shi'ite ministers exited in protest, casting doubt on the plan's legitimacy in Lebanon's sectarian political framework.

