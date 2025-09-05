Constitutional Controversy: Chhattisgarh Cabinet's Composition Questioned

The Congress party has taken legal action against the Chhattisgarh government's cabinet composition, claiming it violates constitutional mandates. A writ petition was filed in the Chhattisgarh High Court, arguing that the cabinet exceeds the constitutional limit of ministers by including 14 members, one more than allowed for a 90-member assembly.

Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress's communication wing, stated that the induction of three BJP MLAs into Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's cabinet increased its size unlawfully. The Congress insists that the state violated the constitutional rule set by the 91st Constitutional Amendment, which stipulates the Council of Ministers should not surpass 15% of the assembly's strength.

The legal challenge comes amid defenses from Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, who cited a similar situation in Haryana as precedent. Despite the justification, the petition has been presented and is scheduled for a hearing next week. The move underscores the ongoing political tensions and constitutional concerns in Chhattisgarh's governance.