Mumbai Civic Delimitation: Public Weighs In

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been inundated with 488 objections regarding the draft ward delimitation ahead of the forthcoming municipal elections, officials confirmed on Friday.

The deadline for submission of these objections and suggestions closed at 3 PM on September 4, with hearings scheduled for September 10-12 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Nariman Point. These sessions will occur between 11 AM and 5:30 PM.

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare conducted a review of the election preparations at the BMC headquarters on Friday, urging officials to bolster polling station resources and launch comprehensive voter awareness campaigns to ensure a higher turnout.

