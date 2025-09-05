Left Menu

Tragic Drowning: Three Young Lives Lost in Chhattisgarh Pond

Three boys aged between 9 and 13 drowned in a pond in Korba district, Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred in Risdi village when they ventured into deeper waters while bathing. The bodies were recovered, and a case has been registered as authorities continue to investigate the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three boys, aged 9 to 13, tragically drowned in a pond in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The incident took place on Friday afternoon in Risdi village, according to a police official.

Yuvraj Singh, Prince Jagat, and Akash Lakra, all residents of Police Line Colony in Kosabadi, had gone bathing with friends. They drowned after entering a deeper section of the pond. Authorities have since recovered their bodies.

An investigation is underway, with local police registering a case to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

