Tragic Drowning: Three Young Lives Lost in Chhattisgarh Pond

Three boys, aged 9 to 13, tragically drowned in a pond in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The incident took place on Friday afternoon in Risdi village, according to a police official.

Yuvraj Singh, Prince Jagat, and Akash Lakra, all residents of Police Line Colony in Kosabadi, had gone bathing with friends. They drowned after entering a deeper section of the pond. Authorities have since recovered their bodies.

An investigation is underway, with local police registering a case to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

