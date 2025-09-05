Lebanon's Disarmament Debate: Balancing Diplomacy and Defense

On Friday, Lebanon's cabinet expressed conditional support for the army's initiative to disarm the militia group Hezbollah, though it refrained from setting a concrete timeline for execution. The plan's unveiling marks a sensitive juncture given Lebanon's intricate sectarian dynamics and external pressures from nations like the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

The disarmament discussion gained urgency after a destructive conflict with Israel last year, intensifying the divide over Hezbollah's role. The militia's unwillingness to discuss disarmament amid ongoing Israeli military actions further complicates diplomatic efforts. Resistance from within the Lebanese government, especially from Shi'ite ministers, underscores the challenges.

The Lebanese army, pressed to act despite logistical and operational constraints, calls for external support for meaningful progress. Israeli cooperation remains an unresolved issue, crucial for de-escalation in southern Lebanon. Amid these tensions, the potential for civil unrest highlights the fragile balance of peace in the country.

