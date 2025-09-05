Left Menu

Lebanon's Disarmament Debate: Balancing Diplomacy and Defense

Lebanon's cabinet welcomed the army's plan to disarm Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group, amid national division over the issue post-war with Israel. Hindered by limited resources, the plan's success relies on Israeli cooperation. Hezbollah's resistance, sectarian tensions, and public dissent complicate the implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:25 IST
Lebanon's Disarmament Debate: Balancing Diplomacy and Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Lebanon's cabinet expressed conditional support for the army's initiative to disarm the militia group Hezbollah, though it refrained from setting a concrete timeline for execution. The plan's unveiling marks a sensitive juncture given Lebanon's intricate sectarian dynamics and external pressures from nations like the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

The disarmament discussion gained urgency after a destructive conflict with Israel last year, intensifying the divide over Hezbollah's role. The militia's unwillingness to discuss disarmament amid ongoing Israeli military actions further complicates diplomatic efforts. Resistance from within the Lebanese government, especially from Shi'ite ministers, underscores the challenges.

The Lebanese army, pressed to act despite logistical and operational constraints, calls for external support for meaningful progress. Israeli cooperation remains an unresolved issue, crucial for de-escalation in southern Lebanon. Amid these tensions, the potential for civil unrest highlights the fragile balance of peace in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
3
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
4
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025