Central Team to Assess Monsoon Disaster Impact

An inter-ministerial central team comprising seven members is scheduled to visit the state on September 8 to evaluate the damage caused by the recent wave of natural disasters, according to official sources on Friday.

Vinod Kumar Suman, State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary, who arrived from Delhi, announced plans for a meeting with the Central team, led by R Prasanna from the Union Home Ministry. They've initiated steps for a comprehensive Post-Disaster Need Assessment to quantify the damage caused.

Suman highlighted the state has received 574 mm of monsoon rainfall this year, marking a record. The team will inspect districts including Uttarkashi and Nainital. A funding proposal of Rs 5,702.15 crore seeks to address damage repair and support future infrastructure resilience, with an additional proposal for affected livelihoods.

