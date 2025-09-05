Central Team to Assess Monsoon Disaster Impact
A seven-member central team will visit to assess monsoon disaster damage. Led by R Prasanna, the team will collaborate with state officials for a Post-Disaster Need Assessment. A special package request of Rs 5,702.15 crore will aid recovery efforts across affected districts.
- Country:
- India
An inter-ministerial central team comprising seven members is scheduled to visit the state on September 8 to evaluate the damage caused by the recent wave of natural disasters, according to official sources on Friday.
Vinod Kumar Suman, State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary, who arrived from Delhi, announced plans for a meeting with the Central team, led by R Prasanna from the Union Home Ministry. They've initiated steps for a comprehensive Post-Disaster Need Assessment to quantify the damage caused.
Suman highlighted the state has received 574 mm of monsoon rainfall this year, marking a record. The team will inspect districts including Uttarkashi and Nainital. A funding proposal of Rs 5,702.15 crore seeks to address damage repair and support future infrastructure resilience, with an additional proposal for affected livelihoods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand's Political Landscape: BJP Confirms Dhami's Leadership for 2027
Uttarakhand Seeks Rs 5702.15 Crore Relief from Centre for Monsoon Damage
Uttarakhand's Infrastructure and Disaster Relief Efforts: A Comprehensive Overview
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extends greetings on occasion of Onam
Tragedy Strikes Amid Uttarakhand Landslides: Forest Officer Swept Away