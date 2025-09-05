Left Menu

Central Team to Assess Monsoon Disaster Impact

A seven-member central team will visit to assess monsoon disaster damage. Led by R Prasanna, the team will collaborate with state officials for a Post-Disaster Need Assessment. A special package request of Rs 5,702.15 crore will aid recovery efforts across affected districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:32 IST
Central Team to Assess Monsoon Disaster Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An inter-ministerial central team comprising seven members is scheduled to visit the state on September 8 to evaluate the damage caused by the recent wave of natural disasters, according to official sources on Friday.

Vinod Kumar Suman, State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary, who arrived from Delhi, announced plans for a meeting with the Central team, led by R Prasanna from the Union Home Ministry. They've initiated steps for a comprehensive Post-Disaster Need Assessment to quantify the damage caused.

Suman highlighted the state has received 574 mm of monsoon rainfall this year, marking a record. The team will inspect districts including Uttarkashi and Nainital. A funding proposal of Rs 5,702.15 crore seeks to address damage repair and support future infrastructure resilience, with an additional proposal for affected livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
3
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
4
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025