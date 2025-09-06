Left Menu

Tragedy in West Bengal: Mob Justice Spirals into Violence

In West Bengal's Nadia district, a child's death led to a mob lynching of two men accused of involvement. The boy was discovered in a waterbody, wrapped in tarpaulin. Residents vandalized a house and attacked two locals, who later died. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tension erupted in West Bengal's Nadia district as the body of a child was discovered, leading to the brutal lynching of two locals alleged to be involved in the minor's death. Authorities reported the boy, missing since Friday, was found wrapped in tarpaulin in a waterbody.

Accusations from the grieving family incited a mob to storm the property of the accused, resulting in extensive vandalism and violence. The rampage concluded tragically with the death of two individuals at the scene, later declared deceased at the hospital.

Police have deployed multiple teams to stabilize the area. While no arrests have been made, the investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the violent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

