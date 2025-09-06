Daring Jailbreak: Undertrials Escape with Bold Attack

In Anakapalli district, a daring jailbreak has left authorities scrambling after two undertrial prisoners, Ramu and Kumar, made their escape by assaulting the head warden.

Kumar, tasked with cooking duties, struck the warden with a hammer when returning the kitchen keys, creating an opening for Ramu to lock the guards' room.

This swift two-to-three-minute breakout was caught on CCTV, prompting a police manhunt, as officials expressed confidence in recapturing the escapees soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)