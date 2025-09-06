Left Menu

Daring Jailbreak: Undertrials Escape with Bold Attack

Two undertrials, Ramu and Kumar, escaped from Chodavaram sub-jail in Anakapalli district after attacking the head warden. Kumar, on cooking duty, struck the warden with a hammer, while Ramu secured the guards’ room. Captured on CCTV, a police hunt for the escapees is underway.

Updated: 06-09-2025 14:37 IST
In Anakapalli district, a daring jailbreak has left authorities scrambling after two undertrial prisoners, Ramu and Kumar, made their escape by assaulting the head warden.

Kumar, tasked with cooking duties, struck the warden with a hammer when returning the kitchen keys, creating an opening for Ramu to lock the guards' room.

This swift two-to-three-minute breakout was caught on CCTV, prompting a police manhunt, as officials expressed confidence in recapturing the escapees soon.

