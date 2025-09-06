Left Menu

Honeymoon Tragedy: The Murder of Raja Raghuvanshi

Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during a trip to Sohra. His wife, Sonam, and her lover, Raj Kushwaha, along with accomplices, are the primary suspects. VIPin Raghuvanshi, Raja's brother, demands death penalty for the accused. The case, full of twists, involves multiple arrests for criminal conspiracy and evidence destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:18 IST
In a shocking and tragic turn of events, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during what was meant to be a honeymoon in Sohra. The Meghalaya police have filed a comprehensive 790-page chargesheet naming eight individuals, including Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, who are charged with conspiring to kill him.

Raghunanshi's family, particularly his elder brother Vipin, have expressed their desire for the death penalty for the accused. Despite not having examined the chargesheet themselves, the family trusts the police investigation, which they believe has produced compelling evidence against Sonam, Kushwaha, and others involved in this chilling crime.

The investigation revealed that Sonam and her lover Kushwaha, along with three hired accomplices, orchestrated the murder. Raja's body was discovered in a gorge near Wei Sawdong falls. The sensational case, filled with family betrayal and legal drama, has captivated those following its developments.

