Honeymoon Tragedy: The Murder of Raja Raghuvanshi

In a shocking and tragic turn of events, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during what was meant to be a honeymoon in Sohra. The Meghalaya police have filed a comprehensive 790-page chargesheet naming eight individuals, including Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, who are charged with conspiring to kill him.

Raghunanshi's family, particularly his elder brother Vipin, have expressed their desire for the death penalty for the accused. Despite not having examined the chargesheet themselves, the family trusts the police investigation, which they believe has produced compelling evidence against Sonam, Kushwaha, and others involved in this chilling crime.

The investigation revealed that Sonam and her lover Kushwaha, along with three hired accomplices, orchestrated the murder. Raja's body was discovered in a gorge near Wei Sawdong falls. The sensational case, filled with family betrayal and legal drama, has captivated those following its developments.