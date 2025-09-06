Justice Nagarathna's Call: Transform Law into a Bridge of Equality

Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna called on the judiciary to uphold democracy by enforcing the rule of law without bias during the National Law University's 12th convocation. She highlighted that law should go beyond rules to ensure equality for everyone, irrespective of wealth or status.

Justice Nagarathna underscored the perception of law as a fortress exclusive to the powerful, urging lawyers to act as a crucial link between rights and remedies. She emphasized the transformative potential of legal professionals in addressing historical exclusions and entrenched inequalities in Indian society.

Reiterating the importance of the rule of law in democracy, she stressed that it requires vigilance from both the judiciary and the bar. Lawyers, she advised, should advocate for the Constitution and facilitate societal trust, ensuring access to justice is equitable and not confined to a select few.

(With inputs from agencies.)