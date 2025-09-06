Left Menu

Justice Nagarathna's Call: Transform Law into a Bridge of Equality

Supreme Court Justice B V Nagarathna emphasized the essential role of the judiciary in preserving democracy during a speech at the National Law University's convocation. She urged lawyers to bridge the gap between rights and remedies, stressing that the legal profession should serve as a tool for societal transformation and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:43 IST
Justice Nagarathna's Call: Transform Law into a Bridge of Equality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna called on the judiciary to uphold democracy by enforcing the rule of law without bias during the National Law University's 12th convocation. She highlighted that law should go beyond rules to ensure equality for everyone, irrespective of wealth or status.

Justice Nagarathna underscored the perception of law as a fortress exclusive to the powerful, urging lawyers to act as a crucial link between rights and remedies. She emphasized the transformative potential of legal professionals in addressing historical exclusions and entrenched inequalities in Indian society.

Reiterating the importance of the rule of law in democracy, she stressed that it requires vigilance from both the judiciary and the bar. Lawyers, she advised, should advocate for the Constitution and facilitate societal trust, ensuring access to justice is equitable and not confined to a select few.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Flood Crisis: A Wake-up Call for Preparedness

Punjab Flood Crisis: A Wake-up Call for Preparedness

 Pakistan
2
Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district: Police.

Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Guj...

 India
3
Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

 India
4
Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025