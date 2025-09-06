Chilling Tragedy: Love Affair Leads to Murder in Bhubaneswar

A shocking murder case in Bhubaneswar has culminated in the arrest of a 26-year-old electrician. Debasish Bisoi was apprehended for the alleged murder of Nirupama Parida, a 22-year-old caretaker, with whom he reportedly had a romantic relationship.

The body was found in an abandoned stone quarry in Khurda district. Initial investigations were hampered due to the cunning tactics employed by Bisoi, including tampering with Nirupama's phone to mislead authorities.

After meticulous analysis of digital evidence, the police succeeded in apprehending Bisoi, who has since confessed to the murder. Significant items, including the victim's mobile and ATM card, were also recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)