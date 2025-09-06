Left Menu

Chilling Tragedy: Love Affair Leads to Murder in Bhubaneswar

A 26-year-old electrician, Debasish Bisoi, was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, Nirupama Parida, in Bhubaneswar. The woman's body was discovered in an abandoned quarry. Initial investigations faced challenges due to misleading actions by the accused, but digital evidence led to his capture and confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking murder case in Bhubaneswar has culminated in the arrest of a 26-year-old electrician. Debasish Bisoi was apprehended for the alleged murder of Nirupama Parida, a 22-year-old caretaker, with whom he reportedly had a romantic relationship.

The body was found in an abandoned stone quarry in Khurda district. Initial investigations were hampered due to the cunning tactics employed by Bisoi, including tampering with Nirupama's phone to mislead authorities.

After meticulous analysis of digital evidence, the police succeeded in apprehending Bisoi, who has since confessed to the murder. Significant items, including the victim's mobile and ATM card, were also recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

