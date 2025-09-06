Political Tensions Mount in Kerala Over Custodial Torture Allegations

Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran has expressed disapproval over Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan attending an Onam feast hosted by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. His criticism comes in the wake of a controversial custodial torture incident in Kunnamkulam, where Youth Congress leader V S Sujith was allegedly assaulted by police.

Following the release of CCTV footage showing the alleged assault, Sudhakaran stated, "I would not have done that," indicating his disagreement with Satheesan's decision to attend the feast. He further described the incident as an 'act of police persecution' and confirmed that the Congress party would pursue legal actions.

Sujith's claims that five police officers were involved, including a police driver named Suhail, have intensified demands for accountability. The Thrissur Deputy Inspector General has reportedly recommended the suspension of four officers, while protests led by Congress and Youth Congress activists are escalating tensions in Kerala.